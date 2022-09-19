New footage added
QUICKSINK is a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) that rapidly integrates and demonstrates Department of the Air Force technology which creates air-delivered, low-cost, surface vessel defeat capability for the warfighter. Key to the demonstration is the Air Force Research Laboratory development of a Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) seeker for precision targeting of maritime surface vessels at a low-cost.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858006
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-CM244-953
|Filename:
|DOD_109227303
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QUICKSINK Experiment 2 - New Footage, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Research Laboratory
LEAVE A COMMENT