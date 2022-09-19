Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUICKSINK Experiment 2 - New Footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    New footage added

    QUICKSINK is a Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) that rapidly integrates and demonstrates Department of the Air Force technology which creates air-delivered, low-cost, surface vessel defeat capability for the warfighter. Key to the demonstration is the Air Force Research Laboratory development of a Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) seeker for precision targeting of maritime surface vessels at a low-cost.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858006
    VIRIN: 220919-F-CM244-953
    Filename: DOD_109227303
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUICKSINK Experiment 2 - New Footage, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Munitions Directorate
    QUICKSINK
    AFA Air Space and Cyber 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT