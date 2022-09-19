Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unmanned Long-endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft (ULTRA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Unmanned Long-endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft (ULTRA) is an aircraft conceived by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Center for Rapid Innovation (CRI) and developed in conjunction with DZYNE Technologies Incorporated (DZYNE). ULTRA provides combatant commanders with full global operational access in an inexpensive, GPS hardened, ultra-long endurance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858005
    VIRIN: 220919-F-CM244-516
    Filename: DOD_109227302
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Long-endurance Tactical Reconnaissance Aircraft (ULTRA), by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    AFRL
    ISR
    ULTRA
    Aerospace Systems Directorate
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
    AFA Air Space and Cyber 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT