    Air Force Edge Connect - AFRL Participation

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Integrated Warfighting Network (IWN) is a technical architecture developed by the DAF Chief Architect’s Office (CAO) and partners to enable secure, flexible, robust, and resilient communications at the tactical edge and across the enterprise for the USAF and USSF.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858003
    VIRIN: 220919-F-CM244-357
    Filename: DOD_109227300
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Air Force Edge Connect - AFRL Participation, by John James, identified by DVIDS

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL
    SDPE
    Integrated Warfighting Network
    Edge Connect

