    AFRL Small Satellite Portfolio

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate’s Small Satellite Portfolio is developing, testing, and transitioning small satellite technologies to support the Hybrid Architecture vision for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. AFRL manages a variety of flight missions and ground programs, focusing on greater levels of connectivity, autonomy, performance, resilience, and collaboration within the Hybrid Architecture.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858002
    VIRIN: 220919-F-CM244-115
    Filename: DOD_109227299
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    TAGS

    Satellite
    AFRL
    USSF
    Space Vehicles Directorate
    AFA Air Space and Cyber 2022

