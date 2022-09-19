AFRL Small Satellite Portfolio

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate’s Small Satellite Portfolio is developing, testing, and transitioning small satellite technologies to support the Hybrid Architecture vision for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. AFRL manages a variety of flight missions and ground programs, focusing on greater levels of connectivity, autonomy, performance, resilience, and collaboration within the Hybrid Architecture.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858002
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-CM244-115
|Filename:
|DOD_109227299
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Air Force Research Laboratory
