    Biocement for Agile Infrastructure

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL is collaborating with a North Carolina-based small business to develop biomanufacturing processes to rapidly expand austere airfields using common agricultural chemicals and natural resources (soil and water) found at the location. These processes significantly reduce the need for heavy equipment, large teams of civil engineers and large quantities of cement and other materials to be shipped to the site. Instead, it allows bacteria to transform the local soil into hardened “biocement” by creating calcium carbonate crystals and binding the soil.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Biocement for Agile Infrastructure, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL

