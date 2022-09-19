AFRL is collaborating with a North Carolina-based small business to develop biomanufacturing processes to rapidly expand austere airfields using common agricultural chemicals and natural resources (soil and water) found at the location. These processes significantly reduce the need for heavy equipment, large teams of civil engineers and large quantities of cement and other materials to be shipped to the site. Instead, it allows bacteria to transform the local soil into hardened “biocement” by creating calcium carbonate crystals and binding the soil.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857999
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-CM244-584
|Filename:
|DOD_109227259
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Biocement for Agile Infrastructure, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Research Laboratory
LEAVE A COMMENT