    Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experiment - AAAx

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Autonomous Attritable Aircraft Experiment is an Integrated Capabilities Directorate (RS) campaign that has helped shape the investment strategy and transition decisions for the Skyborg Vanguard and the Combat Collaborative Aircraft (CCA) autonomy program of record.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    AFRL
    SDPE

