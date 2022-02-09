Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A New Life

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    After emigrating from Cuba due to financial struggles, Pfc. Javier Padron Garcia decided to join the Marine Corps for a better life for himself and to help his family.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857991
    VIRIN: 220902-M-KM314-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227187
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, A New Life, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Family
    Recruit Training
    MCRDPI
    Colin Harper

