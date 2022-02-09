After emigrating from Cuba due to financial struggles, Pfc. Javier Padron Garcia decided to join the Marine Corps for a better life for himself and to help his family.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857991
|VIRIN:
|220902-M-KM314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109227187
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A New Life, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
