    Florida Air Guard 75th anniversary baseball game interviews

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Downs, 125th Fighter Wing commander, Lt. Col. Wyatt Cheek, 125th Operations Group chief of standardization and evaluations, and baseball fan Anthony Najamy share what it means to celebrate 75 years of service to the state and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857989
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-F3877-1002
    Filename: DOD_109227175
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, Florida Air Guard 75th anniversary baseball game interviews, by SrA Jesse Hanson and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    AF75

