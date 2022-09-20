Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Vigil Run

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Sheppard’s POW/MIA Vigil beginning of the 24-hour run. Chap. Col. Rolf Holmquist, speaks about the importance of remembering these heroes.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857986
    VIRIN: 220920-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_109227104
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    POW
    MIA
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Run

