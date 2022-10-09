U.S. Airmen of the 125th Fighter Wing commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Florida Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force during Military Appreciation Night at the Jumbo Shrimp Game in Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith, Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857981
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-F3877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109227066
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Air Guard celebrates 75 years at Jumbo Shrimp game, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, SrA Jesse Hanson and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
