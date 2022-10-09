Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Air Guard celebrates 75 years at Jumbo Shrimp game

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin, Senior Airman Jesse Hanson and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen of the 125th Fighter Wing commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Florida Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force during Military Appreciation Night at the Jumbo Shrimp Game in Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 10, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith, Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin and Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857981
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-F3877-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227066
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Florida Air Guard celebrates 75 years at Jumbo Shrimp game, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, SrA Jesse Hanson and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Jacksonville
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    AF75

