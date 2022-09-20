Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of the Navy Insider Threat Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Jonathan Snyder 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    In support of National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM)
    September 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 14:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857979
    VIRIN: 220920-O-GG306-571
    Filename: DOD_109227043
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Navy Insider Threat Awareness, by Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of the Navy
    Awareness Month
    Insider Threat Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT