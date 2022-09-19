An Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts assessments after hurricane Fiona made landfall, September 20, 2022, in Puerto Rico. These assessments were made to observe the damage caused by the flooding around the island for further action from local and federal agencies on the island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857975
|VIRIN:
|220919-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109227000
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen conducts post-hurricane assessments, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT