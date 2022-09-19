Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen conducts post-hurricane assessments

    PUERTO RICO

    09.19.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts assessments after hurricane Fiona made landfall, September 20, 2022, in Puerto Rico. These assessments were made to observe the damage caused by the flooding around the island for further action from local and federal agencies on the island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857975
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109227000
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PR

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Hurricane
    Fiona
    Hurricane Fiona

