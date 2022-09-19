Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen conducts post-hurricane assessments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An Air Station Borinquen MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew conducts assessments after hurricane Fiona made landfall, September 20, 2022, in Puerto Rico. These assessments were made to observe the damage caused by the flooding around the island for further action from local and federal agencies on the island. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)