    Bach hosts Recruiters, Educators

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted medical educators and the 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion out of Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on September 15, as part of the Recruiting Battalion and hospital's mission to highlight opportunities in the U.S. Military for future healthcare providers. The group toured clinics at BACH to show the diversity of healthcare opportunities and how medical students can benefit from military service.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857971
    VIRIN: 220919-A-DQ133-808
    Filename: DOD_109226950
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US

    This work, Bach hosts Recruiters, Educators, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

