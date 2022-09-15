Bach hosts Recruiters, Educators

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted medical educators and the 2nd Medical Recruiting Battalion out of Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on September 15, as part of the Recruiting Battalion and hospital's mission to highlight opportunities in the U.S. Military for future healthcare providers. The group toured clinics at BACH to show the diversity of healthcare opportunities and how medical students can benefit from military service.