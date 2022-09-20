Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Take Your Career to the Next Level With OBTT

    UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    The Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) pilot program is an opportunity for veterans, veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses to take control of their career through workshops to help meet their employment goals. OBTT provides employment preparation, education and opportunities that allow attendees to maximize their career potential.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 12:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857969
    VIRIN: 221020-O-D0443-001
    Filename: DOD_109226856
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Reserves
    Spouses
    TAP
    Veterans
    National Guard
    DOL VETS

