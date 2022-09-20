Take Your Career to the Next Level With OBTT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) pilot program is an opportunity for veterans, veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses to take control of their career through workshops to help meet their employment goals. OBTT provides employment preparation, education and opportunities that allow attendees to maximize their career potential.