    The Oklahoma National Guard welcomes 19 newly graduated 2nd Lieutenants

    NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Reece Heck 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Oklahoma Army National Guard welcomed 19 newly graduated second lieutenants into its formation in a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, 2022.
    Officer candidates from classes 67, 67A, and 67B celebrated with friends and family as they took the oath of commissioned officers alongside their fellow officer candidate school graduates. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Reece Heck)


    Major Warren Queton
    Officer Candidate School company commander
    (00:00-00:05)

    2nd Lt. Michael Goodin
    New OCS Graduate
    (00:42-00:49)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857962
    VIRIN: 220919-Z-A3542-1001
    Filename: DOD_109226784
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NORMAN, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

