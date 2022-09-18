The Oklahoma National Guard welcomes 19 newly graduated 2nd Lieutenants

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Oklahoma Army National Guard welcomed 19 newly graduated second lieutenants into its formation in a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, 2022.

Officer candidates from classes 67, 67A, and 67B celebrated with friends and family as they took the oath of commissioned officers alongside their fellow officer candidate school graduates. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Reece Heck)





CG Information:

Major Warren Queton

Officer Candidate School company commander

(00:00-00:05)



2nd Lt. Michael Goodin

New OCS Graduate

(00:42-00:49)