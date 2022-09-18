The Oklahoma Army National Guard welcomed 19 newly graduated second lieutenants into its formation in a graduation and commissioning ceremony at the Norman Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 18, 2022.
Officer candidates from classes 67, 67A, and 67B celebrated with friends and family as they took the oath of commissioned officers alongside their fellow officer candidate school graduates. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Sgt. Reece Heck)
CG Information:
Major Warren Queton
Officer Candidate School company commander
(00:00-00:05)
2nd Lt. Michael Goodin
New OCS Graduate
(00:42-00:49)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857962
|VIRIN:
|220919-Z-A3542-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109226784
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NORMAN, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Oklahoma National Guard welcomes 19 newly graduated 2nd Lieutenants, by SGT Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
