The video highlights the job of a U.S. Air Force crew chief, also known as tactical aircraft maintainers. The mission-readiness of an aircraft is ensured by crew chiefs and other Airmen with different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857957
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-HO957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109226712
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing crew chief's enable the mission, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
