    52nd Fighter Wing crew chief's enable the mission

    GERMANY

    09.19.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The video highlights the job of a U.S. Air Force crew chief, also known as tactical aircraft maintainers. The mission-readiness of an aircraft is ensured by crew chiefs and other Airmen with different Air Force Specialty Codes. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857957
    VIRIN: 220919-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_109226712
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing crew chief's enable the mission, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    Aircraft Maintainers
    Mission-readiness

