    RED HORSE Readiness Training

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.20.2022

    Video by Airman Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    800th RED HORSE squadron was tasked with the construction of the mock runway on Royal Air Force Feltwell, England. The mock runway will be used for civil engineer squadron training.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 08:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857933
    VIRIN: 220920-F-UJ371-1001
    Filename: DOD_109226232
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SFK, GB

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, RED HORSE Readiness Training, by Amn Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Repair
    USAFE
    Airfield
    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    RADR
    48 CES
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa

