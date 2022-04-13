Coast Guard assists 4 mariners aboard disabled vessel 180 miles off Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) assisted four mariners aboard the disabled 38-foot sailing vessel Shyska 180 nautical miles off Hawaii Island, Wednesday.



The vessel became disabled after damage to its rudder and Joseph Gerczak's crew towed the vessel until repairs were made at sea, at which point the cutter escorted the Shyska to port, and Sector Honolulu monitored the vessel’s journey.



“With the Sector Honolulu Command Center and our crew’s collective wisdom and creativity we were able to ensure the safety of Shyska and her crew during their navigation to Oahu,” said LT Joseph Blinsky, Joseph Gerczak’s commanding officer. “Our team trains hard to ensure we are prepared for cases just like this one and we were able to conduct this difficult operation in seas over 10 feet and winds above 20 mph.”



At 9:04 a.m., Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received a report from the crew of the Shyska stating the vessel was disabled 180 nautical miles northeast of Hawaii Island after damage to its rudder.



The crew reported they were in good health with emergency supplies for several days and the vessel’s sails had been battered in a recent storm while their engine was inoperable.



Sector Honolulu Command Center put the vessel on a communication schedule, issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, and deployed an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew and Joseph Gerczak to assist.



On Sunday, Joseph Gerczak arrived on the scene and began towing the vessel back to Honolulu. During the transit, Joseph Gerczak’s crew passed tools and fuel over to the Shyska’s crew who were able to effect repairs on the vessel and continue under their own power.



Joseph Gerczak and Sector Honolulu Command Center continued to monitor the Shyska’s journey until 3:00 p.m., when the sailing vessel arrived safely at Ala Wai Harbor on Oahu.