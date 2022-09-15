Soldiers assigned to 161st Battery, 16th Field Regiment, Royal New Zealand Army, rehearse urban operation artillery drills during Exercise Cartwheel in Nadi, Fiji, September 15, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 02:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857916
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-AE080-001
|PIN:
|22001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225969
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NADI, FJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Combat Training New Zealand Artillery, by SGT Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
