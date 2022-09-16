Commander's Cup Field Meet B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857911" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in a field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Units with III MIG competed against each other in various athletic events during a field meet for the commander’s cup. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence and supporting arms liaison capabilities.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)