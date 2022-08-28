U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.2 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Japan, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 04:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857909
|VIRIN:
|220828-M-JI473-0004
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_109225932
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, YAMANASHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Cutthroat: ARTP 22.2, by LCpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT