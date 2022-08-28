Cutthroat: ARTP 22.2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.2 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Japan, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber)