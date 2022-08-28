Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutthroat: ARTP 22.2

    CAMP FUJI, YAMANASHI, JAPAN

    08.28.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Artillery Relocation Training Program 22.2 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Japan, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2022. The skills developed at ARTP increase the proficiency and readiness of the only permanently forward-deployed artillery unit in the Marine Corps, enabling them to provide precision indirect fires. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 04:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP FUJI, YAMANASHI, JP

    Japan
    USMC
    JGSDF
    Military
    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    ForceinReadiness
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ARTP 22.2

