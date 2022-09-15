3rd Intel Battalion Surveillance Maritime Exercise

U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon and Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, patrol and experiment with intelligence equipment at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 13-15, 2022. GSP is a scalable specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid and force protection. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commander's uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the MAGTF and Navy commanders’ intelligence collection efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)
09.15.2022
|09.20.2022 00:56
|B-Roll
|857907
|220915-M-ST547-1001
|DOD_109225921
|00:01:16
|Location:
OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
