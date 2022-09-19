75th AF Birthday

Happy 75th Birthday Air Force!
Our nation established the Department of the Air Force 75 years ago. We celebrate our history and legacy, but most importantly we celebrate our Airmen and Guardians who continue to push forward and carry on our long tradition of integrity, service and excellence.
