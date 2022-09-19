Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th AF Birthday

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Happy 75th Birthday Air Force!

    Our nation established the Department of the Air Force 75 years ago. We celebrate our history and legacy, but most importantly we celebrate our Airmen and Guardians who continue to push forward and carry on our long tradition of integrity, service and excellence.

    This work, 75th AF Birthday, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    birthday
    air force
    75
    75th

