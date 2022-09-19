75th AF Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy 75th Birthday Air Force!



Our nation established the Department of the Air Force 75 years ago. We celebrate our history and legacy, but most importantly we celebrate our Airmen and Guardians who continue to push forward and carry on our long tradition of integrity, service and excellence.