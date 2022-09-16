Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander's Cup Field Meet

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in a field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Units with III MIG competed against each other in various athletic events during a field meet for the commander’s cup. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857894
    VIRIN: 220916-M-EF433-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225788
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Commander's Cup Field Meet, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5TH ANGLICO
    COMPETITION
    Field Meet
    III MEF
    3D INTEL

