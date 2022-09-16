U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group compete in a field meet on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. Units with III MIG competed against each other in various athletic events during a field meet for the commander’s cup. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific region’s information environment, and supports Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence and supporting arms liaison capabilities.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 00:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857894
|VIRIN:
|220916-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225788
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Commander's Cup Field Meet, by Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT