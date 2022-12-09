555th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons section Cobra Warrior 2022 B-Roll package

The 555th Fighter Generation Squadron’s weapons section loads and secures missiles onto F-16C Fighting Falcons at RAF Lakenheath, UK for Cobra Warrior 2022. Interviewee: Senior Amn Molly Thomas, 55th FGS weapons crew member.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 01:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857885
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-EU398-431
|Filename:
|DOD_109225622
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
