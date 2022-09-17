Celebrating the Air Force's 75th Anniversary

Members of our base community came together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force during the Air Force Ball at San Angelo’s McNease Convention Center!
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 18:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857884
|VIRIN:
|220917-F-ED401-736
|Filename:
|DOD_109225573
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
