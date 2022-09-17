Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating the Air Force's 75th Anniversary

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of our base community came together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force during the Air Force Ball at San Angelo’s McNease Convention Center!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 18:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857884
    VIRIN: 220917-F-ED401-736
    Filename: DOD_109225573
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Air Force birthday
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    AF75
    Air Force Anniversary

