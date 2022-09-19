The mission of the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, is to deter through safe, secure, effective operations. The 31st FW maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857878
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225422
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing Mission, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
