Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The mission of the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, is to deter through safe, secure, effective operations. The 31st FW maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons, the 555th Fighter Squadron and the 510th Fighter Squadron, capable of conducting offensive and defensive air combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857878
    VIRIN: 220919-F-ZR251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109225422
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing Mission, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    HH-60
    Aviano
    Mission
    31st FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT