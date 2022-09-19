Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Snacks; The Platinum Rule

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George presents "The Platinum Rule," which is to "treat your team how they want to be treated."

    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 16:16
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:04:37
    Leadership
    Dyess
    Dyess AFB
    Empathy
    Leadership Snacks

