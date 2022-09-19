On this episode of Leadership Snacks, Dr. George presents "The Platinum Rule," which is to "treat your team how they want to be treated."
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 16:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|857873
|VIRIN:
|220919-F-XX123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109225362
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|ABILENE, TX, US
This work, Leadership Snacks; The Platinum Rule, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
