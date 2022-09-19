Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS 2022 Award Winner: STRONG STAR Consortium

    09.19.2022

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Dr. Alan Peterson, Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Academia or Industry) - South Texas Research Organizational Network Guiding Studies on Trauma and Resilience (STRONG STAR) Consortium’s Dr. Alan Peterson discusses his Military Health Research Symposium 2022 award-winning research into stress and adjustment disorders in military service members. The outcome of this seminal study greatly advances the care and treatment of those with psychological health conditions, helping more service members and veterans recover and maintain or resume healthy, productive lives. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases.

    09.19.2022
    09.19.2022
    This work, MHSRS 2022 Award Winner: STRONG STAR Consortium, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strong Star
    Military Health Research
    mhsrs2022
    military health research symposium
    Alan Peterson

