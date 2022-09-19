MHSRS 2022 Award Winner: STRONG STAR Consortium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Alan Peterson, Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Academia or Industry) - South Texas Research Organizational Network Guiding Studies on Trauma and Resilience (STRONG STAR) Consortium’s Dr. Alan Peterson discusses his Military Health Research Symposium 2022 award-winning research into stress and adjustment disorders in military service members. The outcome of this seminal study greatly advances the care and treatment of those with psychological health conditions, helping more service members and veterans recover and maintain or resume healthy, productive lives. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases.