    Fort Dix – MAG 49 M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training RG 27A 16 SEPT 2022

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Marine Aircraft Group 49 is a United States Marine Corps Reserve aviation unit that is based at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst, New Jersey. This Marine Units reinforce the Active Marine Forces during war time, national emergencies and contingency operations throughout the world. They provide personnel and assault support for active-duty forces. They are here on the Fort Dix Range Complex at Range27A during an M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training (Video is provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 14:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857860
    VIRIN: 220916-O-BC272-078
    Filename: DOD_109225207
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – MAG 49 M18 Pistol Instructional Firearms Training RG 27A 16 SEPT 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Marines Firearms Ranges New Jersey

