    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Leif Jensen 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, Test the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) during a training exercise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022. IVAS integrates next generation 24/7 situational awareness tools and high-resolution digital sensors to deliver a single platform that improves Soldier sensing, decision making, target acquisition, and target engagement. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Leif Jensen, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857856
    VIRIN: 220824-A-FX048-906
    Filename: DOD_109225200
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: WA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, PEO Ground Combat Systems VE3, by PFC Leif Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ivas

