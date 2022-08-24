PEO Ground Combat Systems VE3

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, Test the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) during a training exercise on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 24, 2022. IVAS integrates next generation 24/7 situational awareness tools and high-resolution digital sensors to deliver a single platform that improves Soldier sensing, decision making, target acquisition, and target engagement. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Leif Jensen, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 14:57
