Fort Dix – Princeton University ROTC Zero and Grounding RG 20 16 SEPT 2022

The Princeton Army ROTC is shown here on Range 20 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. This ROTC program includes cadets from The College of New Jersey, Rider University and Rowan University. These cadets are here at Fort Dix completing their Zero and Grounding training. (Video is provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)