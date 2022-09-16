Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix – Princeton University ROTC Zero and Grounding RG 20 16 SEPT 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The Princeton Army ROTC is shown here on Range 20 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. This ROTC program includes cadets from The College of New Jersey, Rider University and Rowan University. These cadets are here at Fort Dix completing their Zero and Grounding training. (Video is provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857851
    VIRIN: 220916-O-BC272-937
    Filename: DOD_109225165
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – Princeton University ROTC Zero and Grounding RG 20 16 SEPT 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix ROTC Ranges New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT