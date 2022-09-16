The Princeton Army ROTC is shown here on Range 20 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. This ROTC program includes cadets from The College of New Jersey, Rider University and Rowan University. These cadets are here at Fort Dix completing their Zero and Grounding training. (Images are provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857849
|VIRIN:
|220916-O-BC272-787
|Filename:
|DOD_109225161
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Dix – Princeton University ROTC Zero and Grounding RG 20 16 SEPT 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT