    Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Members from the 151st Force Support Squadron cook and serve lunch to more than 200 service members during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. They used a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer from the Wyoming Air National Guard. The DRMKT is a full mobile kitchen and is one of 21 in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 13:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857846
    VIRIN: 220914-Z-CO660-1005
    Filename: DOD_109224953
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: UT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise, by TSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

