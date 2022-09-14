Utah Air National Guard Completes Joint Agile Combat Employment Exercise

Members from the 151st Force Support Squadron cook and serve lunch to more than 200 service members during a joint force exercise on Sept. 8, 2022 at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. They used a Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer from the Wyoming Air National Guard. The DRMKT is a full mobile kitchen and is one of 21 in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
|09.14.2022
|09.19.2022 13:13
|Interviews
|857846
|220914-Z-CO660-1005
|DOD_109224953
|00:02:40
|UT, US
|1
|1
