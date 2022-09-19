Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHSRS 2022 Award Winner: National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Dr. James Henry, Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Academia or Industry) – Veteran Affair’s Dr. James Henry and Dr. Kelly Reavis discuss their Military Health Research Symposium 2022 award winning-research into noise outcomes in service members epidemiology (NOISE). The research in this video is the only Department of Defense/Veteran’s Administration jointly-funded longitudinal, epidemiologic study on hearing health in Service members and Veterans across the life course. The NOISE study is the first to demonstrate an impact of tinnitus, the most common service-connected disability in the VA, on a Service member’s job performance. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 13:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857842
    VIRIN: 220919-O-AY809-192
    Filename: DOD_109224897
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2022 Award Winner: National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR), by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NOISE
    James Henry
    tinnitus
    mhsrs2022
    auditory research
    Kelly Reavis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT