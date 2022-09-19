MHSRS 2022 Award Winner: National Center for Rehabilitative Auditory Research (NCRAR)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. James Henry, Outstanding Research Accomplishment (Team/Academia or Industry) – Veteran Affair’s Dr. James Henry and Dr. Kelly Reavis discuss their Military Health Research Symposium 2022 award winning-research into noise outcomes in service members epidemiology (NOISE). The research in this video is the only Department of Defense/Veteran’s Administration jointly-funded longitudinal, epidemiologic study on hearing health in Service members and Veterans across the life course. The NOISE study is the first to demonstrate an impact of tinnitus, the most common service-connected disability in the VA, on a Service member’s job performance. MHSRS 2022 provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related health care initiatives falling under the topic areas of Combat Casualty Care, Operational Medicine, Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine, Medical Simulation and Information Sciences, and Infectious Diseases.