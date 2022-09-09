Recap: Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 200 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a 12-day Air Assault course held at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa throughout August and September 2022. Cadre from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, traveled as a mobile training team to teach the course, which trains service members in sling load and rappelling operations. Two Kosovo citizens also made history by becoming the first members of the Kosovo Security Force to graduate from a U.S. Air Assault school. Kosovo is partnered with the Iowa National Guard through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program, which offers unique opportunities for joint training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Philemon Tan)