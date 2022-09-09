Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recap: Air Assault Course at Camp Dodge

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Nearly 200 Soldiers and Airmen participated in a 12-day Air Assault course held at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa throughout August and September 2022. Cadre from the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia, traveled as a mobile training team to teach the course, which trains service members in sling load and rappelling operations. Two Kosovo citizens also made history by becoming the first members of the Kosovo Security Force to graduate from a U.S. Air Assault school. Kosovo is partnered with the Iowa National Guard through the Department of Defense State Partnership Program, which offers unique opportunities for joint training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857826
    VIRIN: 220909-A-UC770-001
    Filename: DOD_109224664
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Hometown: FORT BENNING, GA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Sling Load
    Kosovo Security Force
    Rappel
    Iowa National Guard
    Air Assault
    Army National Guard Warrior Training Center

