U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct pre-flight operations and air refueling support for the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857804
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-FT779-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_109224484
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 908 EARS refuels 79th EFS over CENTCOM AOR - B-Roll, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
