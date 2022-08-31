Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908 EARS refuels 79th EFS over CENTCOM AOR - B-Roll

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct pre-flight operations and air refueling support for the 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857804
    VIRIN: 220831-F-FT779-4002
    Filename: DOD_109224484
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    TAGS

    KC-10 Extender
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron
    79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

