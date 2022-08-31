Women assigned to NAVSTA Rota and tenant commands participate in an MWR flag football game. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff Sherman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 08:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857802
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-FQ836-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224470
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's Equality Flag Football game, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT