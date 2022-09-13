3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise (Maritime Surveillance Platoon)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Maritime Surveillance Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, practice the employment of maritime radar systems during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 13, 2022. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commanders’ uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the MGTF and Navy commanders’ intelligence collection efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull)