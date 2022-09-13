U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, place ground sensors while on a simulated patrol during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 13, 2022. GSP is a scalable, specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid in force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 07:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857798
|VIRIN:
|220913-M-JQ180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109224387
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise (Ground Sensor Platoon), by LCpl Matthew Krogull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT