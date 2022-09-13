3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise (Ground Sensor Platoon)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, place ground sensors while on a simulated patrol during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 13, 2022. GSP is a scalable, specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid in force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull)