    3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise (Ground Sensor Platoon)

    JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Ground Sensor Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, place ground sensors while on a simulated patrol during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 13, 2022. GSP is a scalable, specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid in force protection. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 07:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857798
    VIRIN: 220913-M-JQ180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109224387
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise (Ground Sensor Platoon), by LCpl Matthew Krogull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jungle Warfare Training Center
    3rd Intelligence Battalion
    Ground Sensor Platoon
    Force Design
    Ground Sensor
    Stand-In Force

