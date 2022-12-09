Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise

    JAPAN

    09.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Surveillance Platoon and Ground Sensor Platoon, 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, train at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 12, 2022. GSP is a scalable, specialized unit whose mission is to collect enemy signatures in order to provide Marine Air-Ground Task Force commanders advanced warning of offensive attacks, counter enemy reconnaissance, and aid in force protection. MSP is an experimental unit whose mission is to decrease the commanders’ uncertainty of the maritime domain through the employment of radars and other sensors. MSP provides the Marine Corps with its only organic maritime sensor surveillance capability in support of the MGTF and Navy commanders’ intelligence collection efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Krogull)

    This work, 3rd Intelligence Battalion Maritime Radar Exercise, by LCpl Matthew Krogull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

