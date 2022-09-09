B-Roll 9/11 Ceremony

The Aviano Fire Department conducts the 21st annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base on September 09, 2022. This ceremony recognizes and honors the first responders and lives lost during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 06:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857793
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-XB588-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109224187
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Aviano Air Base
