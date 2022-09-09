B-Roll 9/11 Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Aviano Fire Department conducts the 21st annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base on September 09, 2022. This ceremony recognizes and honors the first responders and lives lost during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith)