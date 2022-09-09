Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll 9/11 Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith 

    AFN Aviano

    The Aviano Fire Department conducts the 21st annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Aviano Air Base on September 09, 2022. This ceremony recognizes and honors the first responders and lives lost during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 06:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857793
    VIRIN: 220909-F-XB588-002
    Filename: DOD_109224187
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll 9/11 Ceremony, by A1C Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano Air Base

    TAGS

    Memorial
    First Responders
    9/11
    New York
    Pentagon
    Remembrance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT