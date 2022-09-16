Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ample Strike 22: reinforcing the commitment to NATO partners and allies

    BOLETICE, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion (Attack), 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in Ample Strike '22 at Boletice Training Area, Czechia from Sept. 5-16, 2022. Ample Strike is a Czech-led, multinational, live-fire exercise conducted in various training areas across Czechia that offers advanced air/land integration training to JTAC in coordination with fighter aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Caleb Minor)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857792
    VIRIN: 220912-A-JB875-082
    Filename: DOD_109224186
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BOLETICE, CZ 

    This work, Ample Strike 22: reinforcing the commitment to NATO partners and allies, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

