    Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh talks Operation Blue Pacific

    GUAM

    09.19.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh, executive officer of the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), discusses Operation Blue Pacific on returning to Apra Harbor Sept. 19, 2022, following a 43-day patrol across Oceania. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in Oceania as part of Operation Blue Pacific, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. Op Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission U.S. Coast Guard endeavor promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships with our regional partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 06:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 857790
    VIRIN: 220919-G-IA651-011
    Filename: DOD_109224174
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GU
    Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. j.g. Marissa Marsh talks Operation Blue Pacific, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) concludes Operation Blue Pacific expeditionary patrol

    TAGS

    partnerships
    FRC
    community
    Blue Pacific
    IUUFishing

