Capt. Nick Simmons talks FRC capability

Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam discusses the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and Operation Blue Pacific as the ship returns to Apra Harbor Sept. 19, 2022, following a 43-day patrol across Oceania. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in Oceania as part of Operation Blue Pacific, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. Op Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission U.S. Coast Guard endeavor promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships with our regional partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
09.19.2022
09.19.2022
Interviews
|857789
|220919-G-IA651-922
|DOD_109224173
|00:01:28
GU
SANTA RITA, GU
|0
|0
USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) concludes Operation Blue Pacific expeditionary patrol
