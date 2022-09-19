Lt. Freddy Hofschneider talks Operation Blue Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, commanding officer of the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140), discusses Operation Blue Pacific on returning to Apra Harbor Sept. 19, 2022, following a 43-day patrol across Oceania. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in Oceania as part of Operation Blue Pacific, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. Op Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission U.S. Coast Guard endeavor promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships with our regional partners. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)