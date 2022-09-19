Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard cutter conducts expeditionary patrol for Operation Blue Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.19.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) visits Papua New Guinea, Australia, and the Federated States of Micronesia, before returning to homeport in Apra Harbor Sept. 19, 2022, following a 43-day patrol across Oceania. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in Oceania as part of Operation Blue Pacific, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. Op Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission U.S. Coast Guard endeavor promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships with our regional partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Ray Blas, Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, U.S. Embassy Port Moresby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857786
    VIRIN: 220919-G-IA651-632
    Filename: DOD_109224170
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard cutter conducts expeditionary patrol for Operation Blue Pacific, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnerships
    FRC
    community
    Blue Pacific
    IUUFishing

