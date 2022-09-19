The Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) visits Papua New Guinea, Australia, and the Federated States of Micronesia, before returning to homeport in Apra Harbor Sept. 19, 2022, following a 43-day patrol across Oceania. The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in Oceania as part of Operation Blue Pacific, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation navies and coast guards. Op Blue Pacific is an overarching multi-mission U.S. Coast Guard endeavor promoting security, safety, sovereignty, and economic prosperity in Oceania while strengthening relationships with our regional partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Ray Blas, Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir, U.S. Embassy Port Moresby)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857786
|VIRIN:
|220919-G-IA651-632
|Filename:
|DOD_109224170
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard cutter conducts expeditionary patrol for Operation Blue Pacific, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) concludes Operation Blue Pacific expeditionary patrol
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT