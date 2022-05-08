Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ELRS POL - B-Roll

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight, also known as Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants is responsible for delivering fuel to support the mission at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th ELRS supplies fuel to all of PSAB's assigned aircraft, joint force ground vehicles and heavy equipment and the generators that support the base's electrical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857783
    VIRIN: 220812-F-FT779-3001
    Filename: DOD_109224125
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378th ELRS POL - B-Roll, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    POL
    AFCENT
    378th ELRS
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

