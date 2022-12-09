Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 75th Air Force Birthday!

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    09.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Senior Airman Joshua Crossman

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A special message for a special branch!

    Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus, 39th ABW command chief, took a moment to reflect on the history and heritage of the Air Force while highlighting the contributions of our service members, both past and present, as we approach the Air Force's 75th Anniversary.

    Hear what they had to say!

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 02:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857774
    VIRIN: 220912-F-EZ689-935
    Filename: DOD_109224058
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Happy 75th Air Force Birthday!, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    75th Air Force Birthday

