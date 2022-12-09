A special message for a special branch!
Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus, 39th ABW command chief, took a moment to reflect on the history and heritage of the Air Force while highlighting the contributions of our service members, both past and present, as we approach the Air Force's 75th Anniversary.
Hear what they had to say!
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 02:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857774
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-EZ689-935
|Filename:
|DOD_109224058
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 75th Air Force Birthday!, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
