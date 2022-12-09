Happy 75th Air Force Birthday!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A special message for a special branch!



Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus, 39th ABW command chief, took a moment to reflect on the history and heritage of the Air Force while highlighting the contributions of our service members, both past and present, as we approach the Air Force's 75th Anniversary.



Hear what they had to say!