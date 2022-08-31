Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region: CPT Tyler Lowe

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Irelan Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army CPT Tyler Lowe, Cultural Heritage and Preservation Officer, was interviewed during a Radio Around the Region broadcast at Camp Humphreys, Aug. 31, 2022. During the interview, Lowe talked about his job, how to become a monument officer, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 03:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857772
    VIRIN: 220831-F-FW816-302
    Filename: DOD_109224031
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    AFN
    CampHumphreys
    RadioAroundtheRegion
    ROKArmy

